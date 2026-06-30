The SCOTUS birthright citizenship decision delivered Tuesday will do little to stymie the debate this political cycle, Axios political correspondent Alex Thompson warned on CNN this afternoon.

“So let’s be clear. There is not going to be any change, despite what [Donald] Trump said, before the midterms in Congress,” Thompson said. He added that there is “almost certainly not going to be a change before the next presidential election. But this argument is not over politically.”

Trump surrogates, such as Vice President JD Vance, as well as “any GOP candidate is going to run” on the topic, Thompson added. “And this is just the beginning of the debate. I mean, I remember back in 2008, you had Republicans running on a wall, building a wall on the southern border, and they were met with guffaws. I actually think this is the beginning of a debate over this, and even potentially a debate over constitutional amendments or legislation.”

Former Democratic National Committee spokesperson Xochitl Hinojosa agreed, and took the conversation a step further.

“Can I just say something on that? Because I do think that JD Vance will run on this, and I think that is what will be required in a Republican primary,” she followed. “But birthright citizenship, it polls in the upper 60s. And I think that if you were asking a voter in a battleground state, I think that they will tell you, ‘Listen, Trump delivered on closing the border. Trump delivered on making sure that he was doing everything he can to take to keep the bad guys out.'”

But stripping Americans of their citizenship or overturning the 14th Amendment could be a step too far for many Americans, she continued. “And I don’t think they also agree with Donald Trump sort of taking away legal status of almost a million people through TPS. And so I think this will be an interesting place that whether it be JD Vance or Marco Rubio, they’re going to be playing to their base in a Republican primary,” Hinojosa added. “But I think what will be interesting is what happens in a general election.”

The court’s 5-4 decision upheld the 14th Amendment, which was passed June 8, 1866, and ratified two years later in 1868.

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