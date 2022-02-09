An elderly man in Ottawa on Sunday was wrestled by an Ottawa police officer — and even briefly taken to the ground — after he honked in support of truck drivers protesting Canada’s coronavirus vaccine mandates.

Video footage on Twitter shows Gerry Charlebois, 78, standing at the back of what appears to be his car with a police officer who told him to show his driver’s license, insurance and vehicle registration. As Charlebois looks into what appears to be his wallet, an onlooker tells him, “You don’t have to show [the police officer] anything.”

Charlebois then closes what appears to be his wallet and tries to walk away, but the police officer grabs his arm and repeatedly tells him he’s under arrest. The officer tries to put Charlebois’s arms behind his back but Charlebois resists and briefly falls to the ground.

An onlooker yells, “Hey! Hey! That’s assault! I’ve got it all on video!”

The police officer pins Charlebois against the left side of what appears to be his car and tries to apprehend him as the elderly man resists. “You failed to ID,” said the officer.

A second police officer appears and repeatedly says “Get back.” The officer and a protester exchange heated words.

The second officer helps the first officer apprehend Charlebois. The officers take Charlebois away as a bystander repeatedly yells “Shame on you!”

Watch above.

