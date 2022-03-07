Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made an emotional appeal to the Jewish community on Monday and accused Russia of “Nazi behavior” over its military invasion of Ukraine.

According to Jewish Insider, Zelensky told the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, an umbrella organization of Jewish groups, over Zoom with translation that Russia is imitating the behavior of the Nazis during the Holocaust:

All of this already happened in Europe. All of this happened during Nazi times. This all happened [when] the German army rolled through Europe, and everyone gave their Jewish people away, putting them into ghettos… They’re taking the city, that’s what’s happening. They see an ordinary city, they block all the roads… and don’t let people out. They don’t let people out from those towns and cities, even those who simply want to leave or run away, they don’t let them out. They don’t allow us to bring food in. They don’t allow us to bring the water in. They disconnect the internet, the TV, electricity. This is Nazi behavior. This is Nazism. This is just ordinary Nazism. This is no different from the Warsaw, the Polish ghettos. I keep telling this for the world to wake up. The question of the survival of the Ukrainian nation — the question will be the same as anti-Semitism. It’s going to be exactly the same. All of these millions of people are going to be exterminated. And this is a big tragedy.

Video of the remarks was not made available. Russian President Vladimir Putin has justified the invasion as a way to “de-Nazify” Ukraine.

