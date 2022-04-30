MSNBC host Tiffany Cross asked if Black people should remain on Twitter after Elon Musk takes over the platform, predicting that “white supremacists” will “flood” the app once that occurs.

On Saturday’s edition of MSNBC’s The Cross Connection, the host was joined by TheGrio columnist Michael Harriot to talk about the future of Black Twitter in the Musk era, should the sale go through.

Harriot pointed out that Black people aren’t just proficient users of the technology, but were instrumental in creating the technology that allows it.

Cross then asked if Black people should flee the platform, rather than prop it up for the element that the new ownership might attract:

TIFFANY CROSS: There are other communities on Twitter also, like the trans community on Twitter, the Latino community on Twitter, a lot of different communities on Twitter trying to create movements there. But I have to say, Black Twitter is probably the most robust in terms of engagement. And it’s something that so many people have asked me about. What is Black Twitter? Where is Black Twitter? If you don’t know, it’s not for you, probably. But I’ll ask you this, though, because I know you’re saying, like we can’t leave, or we shouldn’t leave, because that’s where we create change. But we could go to other platforms to do that because I think if he brings, opens this platform up to other people, you know, do you want to be entertainment for the white supremacists that are going to flood this platform again if he’s going under “free speech,” as he suggests? MICHAEL HARRIOT: Well, I’m not saying that we can’t leave or we should be because we’re. TIFFANY CROSS: But where are we gonna go? MICHAEL HARRIOT: Because first of all, there are a number of… TIFFANY CROSS: Tell us! We are looking to you! MICHAEL HARRIOT: There’s Black Planet, right? TIFFANY CROSS: I got on Black planet because you said, you tweeted the answer is Black planet. This is the most unlikely comeback that I thought would happen in 2022. MICHAEL HARRIOT: You know, Isaac Hayes III has a whole platform that pays Black creatives. Right. So. So there are a number of platforms like this that like Black people are out here just tweeting and saying, we will create our own, we are creating our own. And so we can feed that because where we go is where people will go, you know, whether it’s music or TV or all parts of the culture. Right. So I don’t think that we are held hostage by Twitter. Right. It is just the most popular Black platform. But wherever we go will be the most popular platform.

Watch above via MSNBC.

