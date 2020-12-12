Tiffany Cross Scores Big Guests to Open Her New Show: Squad Members Ayanna Pressley, Ilhan Omar, and Rashida Tlaib

Freshly-minted MSNBC host and Mediaite podcast guest Tiffany Cross opened the debut episode of The Cross Connection in splashy fashion by interviewing three of the four members of “The Squad”: Congresswomen Ayanna Pressley, Ilhan Omar, and Rashida Tlaib.

Saturday morning marked the debut of The Cross Connection, which opened with the host providing a welcoming introduction to viewers, and proceeded immediately to an interview with the three progressive congresswomen that was very long on substance.

Cross began by asking Rep. Tlaib about the newly-approved COVID-19 vaccine, and what can be done to increase public trust in it, then quizzed Reps. Pressley and Omar about the current negotiations over a coronavirus relief package.

Next, she asked Rep. Tlaib about the priorities that the progressives in the House plan to push President-elect Joe Biden to work on.

Ms. Cross closed the interview by noting “you have transcended the conversation around politics, and everyday people relate to you, they trust your words, I mean we get it so caught up in labels like progressive and radical, and nothing about that sounds radical.”

“And I think that’s what we’re trying to do at this show, talk to the everyday person who might not be caught up in the minutia of government,” she added, and thanked her guests “from the bottom of my heart for joining me on the inaugural show.”

Cross’ second segment also featured a substantive guest with gravitas in NAACP Legal Defense Fund President Sherrilyn Ifill.

Cross spoke about her new show and the media landscape on this week’s edition of Mediaite’s The Interview podcast.

Watch the full most-of-the-Squad interview above via MSNBC.

