Trump supporters lead by right-wing provocateur Ali Alexander chanted “traitor!” following Arizona Republican Governor Doug Ducey certifying the state’s 2020 election results on Monday afternoon.

“I got bad news, one minute ago Arizona had certified the official canvas result for the 2020 election result,” Alexander stated, to a crowd of Trump supporters, some carrying flags.

Alexander continued by stating that Gov. Ducey made “this stupid quote,” before the crowd erupted with boos. He then erroneously misrepresented old Ducey quote from weeks ago as having been said on Monday.

“We do elections well, our system is strong,” Ducey said on Nov. 3.

“We need to remind Gov. Ducey, we need to remind the speaker,” Alexander continued.

Then the gathered Trump supporters began to yell “traitor” repetitively directed at Ducey.

“I’ve got bad news.” Ali Alexander informs the group that Arizona has proceeded with certifying this year’s election results #Arizona #Phoenix #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/WRuF3JiF5W — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) November 30, 2020

