Trevor Noah Bids Emotional Farewell in Last ‘Daily Show,’ Thanks Those Who ‘Hate-Watched’: ‘We Still Got the Ratings, Thank You’

Trevor Noah closed his seven-year stint as host of The Daily Show on Thursday night, delivering an emotional send-off with one particular shout out to the haters.

Noah’s retirement was first announced in October after the host said it was time he step aside.

During the emotional farewell, Noah thanked both his fans and haters.

“Most importantly, I’m grateful to you. Every single one of you,” Noah said to the in studio audience.

“I remember when we started the show, we couldn’t get enough people to fill an audience,” Noah remarked discussing how there were empty seats at every show.

“Then I look at this now, I don’t take it for granted ever, every seat that has ever been filled to watch something that I’m doing, I always appreciate. ‘Cause I know the empty seat that sits behind it. So thank you, thank you to the people who watch, the people who share the clips,” he said.

He even thanked his critics.

“You know, everyone who’s had an opinion, everyone who’s been kind enough and gracious enough to, you know, whether, even if it’s a critique, doesn’t even have to be praise. But some people who watch, ‘I don’t like it when you do this, but I watch.’ I wanna say, I appreciate those people, even the people who hate-watched. We still got the ratings. Thank you. I’m eternally grateful to you,” Noah said.

Noah also recognized the woman in his life that have formed him into who he is today.

“This is random for some, but special shout out to Black women. I’ve often been credited with, you know, having these grand ideas are people are like, ‘Oh, Trevor, you’re so smart,’ and I’m like, who do you think teaches me? You know, who do you think has shaped me, nourished me, informed me?” he said.

“You know, from my mom, my gran, you know, my aunt, all these Black women in my life. But then in America as well, if you — I always tell people, if you truly want to learn about America, talk to Black women,” Noah said getting emotional.

“‘Cause unlike everybody else, Black women cannot afford to f*ck around and find out,” he said.

Noah explained that no matter what part of the world it is, Black people know that when things go bad “it gets worse for them.”

After he mentioned influential women in his life he said, “I’ll tell you now, do yourself a favor. You truly want to know what to do or how to do it, or maybe the best way, or the most equitable way — talk to Black women.”

“They are a lot of the reason that I’m here. And so I’m grateful to them. I’m grateful to every single one of you. This has been an honor,” Noah signed off.

