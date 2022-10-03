Trump Absolutely Loses It on ‘Maggot’ Haberman After Being a Source for Her Book: ‘Bad Writer With Very Bad Sources’

Former President Donald Trump blasted New York Times senior political reporter and CNN analyst Maggie Haberman ahead of her new biography — calling her “Maggot Hagerman,” despite participating in the book.

“Maggot Hagerman of the Unfunded Liability plagued New York Times is my self appointed Biographer, even though she got the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax & the Mueller Report conclusion completely wrong, & refused to write about the FACT that the Democrats spied on my campaign, Lied to Congress, & Cheated and Lied to the FISA Court. Maggot was also duped on Impeachment Hoax #1 & Impeachment Hoax #2, & said in 2016 that, ‘Trump will NOT run for President.’ She is a bad writer with very bad sources!” he posted on his social media site, TRUTH Social, on Friday.

Earlier in the day, he blasted Haberman, misspelling her last name as “Hagerman.”

“Here we go again! Another Fake book is out, this one, supposedly very boring and stale, by self appointed head case, Failing (unfunded liability!) New York Times writer, Maggie Hagerman. In it she tells many made up stories, with zero fact checking or confirmation by anyone who would know, like me. In one case she lies about me wanting to fire my daughter, Ivanka, and Jared. WRONG, pure fiction. Never even crossed my mind. Just have to fight trouble making creeps like Maggie, and all the rest!” he posted on TRUTH Social.

However, the former president said he enjoys talking with Haberman, whose book, Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America is scheduled to be released on Tuesday.

“I love being with her,” said Trump during one of his interviews with Haberman for the book. “She’s like my psychiatrist.”

