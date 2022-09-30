Trump Lashes Out at ‘Maggie Hagerman,’ Whom He Granted THREE Interviews: ‘Very Boring and Stale’ Book



Former President Donald Trump appeared to lash out at New York Times’s Maggie Haberman, though he misspelled her name as “Hagerman,” leading some to wonder if it was a typo or intentional diss.

Haberman is, of course, the Pulitzer Prize-winning writer who has covered Trump extensively and is about to drop a highly anticipated book about the 45th president titled Confidence Man, The Making of Donald Trump and Breaking of America. If one needs evidence of her talents in this strange extremist political media ecosystem in which we find ourselves, know that Haberman gets equal criticism from both ends of the political spectrum. (Salut!)

Leaks of Haberman’s book have led to compendia of “bombshellettes” and heretofore unreported vignettes that paint Trump as a rather narcissistic and venal character. Trump has long criticized Haberman though he clearly respects her enough to have sat down with her on three separate occasions for the book, demonstrating the uniquely symbiotic relationship these two have.

Nonetheless, Trump appears angry at revelations that come from the book and shared his feelings via TruthSocial:

Here we go again! Another Fake book is out, this one, supposedly very boring and stale, by self appointed head case, Failing (unfunded liability!) New York Times writer, Maggie Hagerman. In it she tells many made up stories, with zero fact checking or confirmation by anyone who would know, like me. In one case she lies about me wanting to fire my daughter, Ivanka, and Jared. WRONG, pure fiction. Never even crossed my mind. Just have to fight trouble making creeps like Maggie, and all the rest!

Haberman responded to the post by sharing what appears to be a marked-up page of bullet points that came from the book in what looks like Trump’s signature Sharpie-penned handwriting:

From CONFIDENCE MAN pic.twitter.com/TML85hMT07 — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) September 30, 2022

There is zero chance that Haberman took offense at the diss as this reaction was as predictable as using the swallows return to Capistrano metaphor.

