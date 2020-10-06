comScore

Trump Adviser Stephen Miller Tests Positive for Covid-19

By Josh FeldmanOct 6th, 2020, 7:05 pm

The number of coronavirus cases in the White House continues to grow, and tonight multiple news outlets are reporting that Stephen Miller has tested positive as well.

According to NBC News, Miller was working remotely and tested negative “every day through yesterday” but tested positive earlier today:

A number of White House officials and staffers have tested positive in the last few days, including White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

As of tonight, the number of people within the White House who have tested positive includes four White House press staffers.

