Trump Adviser Stephen Miller Tests Positive for Covid-19

The number of coronavirus cases in the White House continues to grow, and tonight multiple news outlets are reporting that Stephen Miller has tested positive as well.

According to NBC News, Miller was working remotely and tested negative “every day through yesterday” but tested positive earlier today:

NEW: Stephen Miller has tested positive for COVID, per senior administration official. Adds Miller has been working remotely for last 5 days, testing negative every day through yesterday, and is in quarantine after a positive test today. — Hallie Jackson (@HallieJackson) October 6, 2020

A number of White House officials and staffers have tested positive in the last few days, including White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

As of tonight, the number of people within the White House who have tested positive includes four White House press staffers.

NEWS: Another WH press staffer has tested positive for COVID-19, a source familiar tells @HallieJackson. This makes four WH press staffers testing positive, plus Kayleigh McEnany. So far, 17 people connected to the White House and Trump campaign are infected. https://t.co/QaLelK3d3P — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) October 6, 2020

