Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche announced on Thursday a major order that will reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous drug.

“Under the decisive leadership of [President Donald Trump], this Department of Justice is delivering on his promise to improve American healthcare,” Blanche wrote in a Thursday X post.

Under the decisive leadership of @POTUS, this Department of Justice is delivering on his promise to improve American healthcare. This includes: • Immediately rescheduling FDA-approved marijuana and state-licensed marijuana from Schedule I to Schedule IIl • Ordering a new,… pic.twitter.com/DUtqKQgavl — Acting AG Todd Blanche (@DAGToddBlanche) April 23, 2026

He went on to announce the new steps, which include rescheduling FDA-approved marijuana and state-licensed marijuana from Schedule I to III. It’s a major move as marijuana has slowly been crawling towards legalization. The drug is illegal under federal laws, but activists have pushed for it to be rescheduled as more and more states have either legalized it altogether or legalized it for medicinal purposes.

Blanche wrote:

Immediately rescheduling FDA-approved marijuana and state-licensed marijuana from Schedule I to Schedule IIl. Ordering a new, expedited hearing with set deadlines, to fully reschedule marijuana. These actions will enable more targeted, rigorous research into marijuana’s safety and efficacy, expanding patients’ access to treatments and empowering doctors to make better-informed healthcare decisions.

DEA Administrator Terry Cole said in his own statement that the rescheduling is a step in bringing “consistency and oversight to an area that has lacked both.”

Moving FDA-approved and state-licensed marijuana from Schedule I to Schedule III puts it in the same classification as prescription medicines like ketamine.

Schedule I classified marijuana as a much more serious drug, grouping it with heroin and other dangerous drugs. The new classification, officials say, is to help ease restrictions for medical research.

The DEA will next hold an administrative hearing on the rescheduling. That hearing is set for June 29.

“A new notice of hearing is being published in the Federal Register to govern these proceedings and facilitate a timely resolution of the rulemaking,” a DOJ press release reads. “Today’s order is reflective of the Department of Justice’s continued dedication to common-sense policies and the prioritization of the safety and well-being of all Americans.”

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