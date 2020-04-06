President Donald Trump and 2020 Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden reportedly spoke via phone late Monday afternoon regarding the nation’s response to the coronavirus, per multiple reports.

Joe Biden and Donald Trump spoke on the phone about the nation’s response to COVID-19, a source familiar with the phone call confirms- @kaitlancollins @ArletteSaenz @sarahmucha report — Dianne Gallagher (@DianneG) April 6, 2020

The conversation between Biden and Trump comes after the president tweeted Monday morning – asking as to why the former vice president hadn’t made the call yet.

Joe Biden wanted the date for the Democrat National Convention moved to a later time period. Now he wants a “Virtual” Convention, one where he doesn’t have to show up. Gee, I wonder why? Also, what ever happened to that phone call he told the Fake News he wanted to make to me? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 6, 2020

Watch above, via CNN.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]