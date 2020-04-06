comScore

BREAKING: Trump and Biden Spoke on the Phone About Covid-19 Response

By Zachary PetrizzoApr 6th, 2020, 5:05 pm
President Donald Trump and 2020 Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden reportedly spoke via phone late Monday afternoon regarding the nation’s response to the coronavirus, per multiple reports.

The conversation between Biden and Trump comes after the president tweeted Monday morning – asking as to why the former vice president hadn’t made the call yet.

