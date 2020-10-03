Trump Apparently Tweets Upbeat 4-Exclamation-Point Message From His Covid Hospital Bed

President Donald Trump’s Twitter account posted an upbeat late-night message several hours after he was admitted to Walter Reed Medical Center for treatment of COVID-19.

In what is necessarily a first in American history, Trump posted a message to his Twitter account just before midnight, hours after he was airlifted to Walter Reed.

“Going welI, I think! Thank you to all,” Trump wrote, and then added “LOVE!!!”

The social media app noted the message was posted via “Twitter for iPhone.”

The tweet was sent three minutes before White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany posted an update from White House physician Dr. Sean Conley that read:

I release the following information with the permission of President Donald J. Trump. This afternoon. in consultation with specialists from Walter Reed and Johns Hopkins University, I recommended movement of the President up to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for further monitoring. This evening I am happy to report that the President is doing very well. He is not requiring any supplemental oxygen, but in consultation with specialists we have elected to initiate Remdesivir therapy. He has completed his first dose and is resting comfortably.

Earlier in the evening, CNN’s Jim Acosta reported that Trump aides and advisers characterized Trump’s condition as very serious, and that the president was “having trouble breathing.”

