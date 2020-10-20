Following his 60 Minutes interview Tuesday, President Donald Trump sat down with Sinclair’s Eric Bolling for a town hall talking about a number of issues, including the U.S. coronavirus response.

In a clip from the town hall, Bolling asked the president about his relationship with Dr. Anthony Fauci, given his public attacks on him this week.

“I get along with him fine but he’s made mistakes,” Trump said, knocking him for saying he’s been kept from some media appearances and “then you see him do 60 Minutes, not one of the greatest shows in the world.”

Not sure what all the fuss was about today with @60Minutes and @realDonaldTrump .. He seemed perfectly fine at my TownHall- taped just minutes after he finished with @cbs. Judge for yourselves-> pic.twitter.com/GQoOUoPEHR — 🇺🇸 ERIC BOLLING 🇺🇸 (@ericbolling) October 21, 2020

On the coronavirus response more generally, Bolling asked, “With covid, is there anything that you think you could have done differently — if you had a mulligan or a do-over on one aspect of the way you handled it, what would it be?”

“Not much,” the president said. “Look, it’s all over the world. You have a lot of great leaders, a lot of smart people — it’s all over the world. It came out of China. China should’ve stopped it.”

“No, not much,” he reiterated. “I did it very early.”

In response to Democrats like Nancy Pelosi saying he shoul’dve acted sooner, Trump said, “You couldn’t have done it sooner. I did it at a very early point.”

You can watch the clip above, via America This Week.

