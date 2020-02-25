President Donald Trump effectively accused two of Supreme Court’s most liberal justices — Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor — of being unfairly biased against him and brazenly called on them to recuse themselves from all cases involving himself or his White House.

Quoting a line from Fox News personality Laura Ingraham’s Monday night show, Trump fired back at Justice Sotomayor for “trying to ‘shame'” other justices into voting with her and against Trump. Ingraham was referencing a blistering dissent written by Sotomayor and published this past weekend about a 5–4 procedural vote in favor of the White House about a lower court case involving green cards. In her dissent, Sotomayor challenged the Trump administration’s repeated use of “emergency” designations on cases. She also not so subtly implied that the conservative justices were complicit in the Trump administration’s strategy of gaming the appeals process to avoid complying with rulings against it: “I fear that this disparity in treatment erodes the fair and balanced decisionmaking process that this Court must strive to protect.”

“This is a terrible thing to say,” Trump complained. “She never criticized Justice Ginsburg when she called me a ‘faker.’ Both should recuse themselves.”

“Sotomayor accuses GOP appointed Justices of being biased in favor of Trump.” @IngrahamAngle @FoxNews This is a terrible thing to say. Trying to “shame” some into voting her way? She never criticized Justice Ginsberg when she called me a “faker”. Both should recuse themselves.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 25, 2020

Ginsburg made her “faker” comment about Trump in July 2016, before he was president. And, after she doubled down on them and refused to apologize, Trump publicly called for her to “get off the court as soon as possible.”

In a reply to his own Monday night tweet, Trump specified that he thinks the pair should recuse themselves from all “Trump” or “Trump related” matters. And claimed “I only asked for fairness.”

….on all Trump, or Trump related, matters! While “elections have consequences”, I only ask for fairness, especially when it comes to decisions made by the United States Supreme Court! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 25, 2020

Trump, however, did not feel compelled to address the possibly compromised impartiality of Justice Clarence Thomas, whose wife, Ginni, a conservative activist, is reportedly helping him identify disloyal members of his administration. The recusal of two of the most reliably liberal justices, of course, would leave SCOTUS’ ideological balance heavily tipped in favor of conservatives and the Trump White House, which, like many administrations, is a party in a significant number of Supreme Court cases.

This is also not the first time Trump has singled out the pair. Within his first year as president, Trump, in an interview, reportedly made ominous references to Sotomayor’s weight and Ginsburg’s tiny frame to macabrely predict that he would soon replace the justices, who are, notably, appointed for life.

