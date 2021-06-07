Former President Donald Trump said Monday he didn’t like the idea of bitcoin, which he called a “scam,” and said he took pride in the fact that the price was lower during his administration.

“The currency of this world should be the dollar, ” Trump said in an interview with Fox Business Network’s Stuart Varney. “I don’t think we should have all of the bitcoins of the world. I think they should regulate them very, very high, but the currency should be the dollar. And when you have things like that out there, Stuart, you know what happens is, you really lose something — it takes the edge off off the dollar and the importance of the dollar .”

Trump sarcastically referred to bitcoin as “another beauty” when Varney mentioned that Dominion Energy used it to pay hackers after an intrusion into its network last month.

“Bitcoin just seems like a scam,” Trump added. “With us, it was $6,000 and much lower. I don’t like it because it’s another currency competing against the dollar. Essentially, it’s a currency competing against a dollar. I want the dollar to be the currency of the world. That’s what I’ve always said.”

