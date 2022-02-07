Trump Calls on Joe Rogan to ‘Stop Apologizing to the Fake News and Radical Left Maniacs’

Former President Donald Trump commented on embattled podcaster Joe Rogan Monday, and advised him to stop apologizing to the media and to the “Radical Left maniacs and lunatics.”

Rogan came under fire two weeks ago when rocker Neil Young offered Spotify an ultimatum to either pull his music or drop Rogan. The 76-year-old accused the popular podcaster of spreading misinformation about Covid vaccines.

Spotify chose Rogan, and so Young left with his music. Other musicians have since bailed on the streamer.

Joni Mitchell, Graham Nash, David Crosby, Stephen Stills and India Arie all pulled their respective music catalogues, along with others. Spotify announced it would update its platform rules and slap a content advisory onto content that deals with Covid-19, but generally sided with Rogan over artists calling for a boycott.

Rogan posted a lengthy video in which he explained himself.

“I’m very sorry that they feel that way,” Rogan said. “I most certainly don’t want that. I’m a Neil Young fan. I’ve always been a Neil Young fan. And definitely no hard feelings towards Joni Mitchell. I love her, too.”

Over the weekend, a supercut video of Rogan using the N-word over the years in various conversations went viral online — leading to an immense backlash against Spotify and an apology from Rogan.

Rogan explained and apologized.

“I know that to most people there’s no context where a white person is ever allowed to say that word, never mind publicly on a podcast and I agree with that now. I haven’t said it in years,” Rogan said. “It’s not my word to use, I’m well aware of that now.”

Commenting that the viral video lacked context, Rogan added, “I never used it to be racist because I’m not racist.”

On Monday evening, Trump weighed in through a statement issued from his Save America PAC:

Joe Rogan is an interesting and popular guy, but he’s got to stop apologizing to the Fake News and Radical Left maniacs and lunatics. How many ways can you say you’re sorry? Joe, just go about what you do so well and don’t let them make you look weak and frightened. That’s not you and it never will be!

