Former Trump-Loving Podcaster Brands MAGA as ‘Pedophiles Supporting Israeli Lobby’

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Trump fan-turned-critic Shawn Ryan said the president’s Make America Great Again movement has dwindled down to a base of “pedophiles supporting [the] Israeli lobby” during the latest episode of his podcast.

Ryan made the comment while he and guest Megyn Kelly took turns calling out what they view as the major issues with President Donald Trump’s second term.

“What’s core MAGA now?” Kelly asked about a half hour into their conversation.

“I don’t know,” Ryan said while shrugging. “Pedophiles supporting Israeli lobby? I have no idea.”

Kelly chuckled and said he needed a “different acronym.” She then shared her take on the state of MAGA in 2026.

“Trump has said from the beginning he defines what MAGA is… and he’s not wrong,” Kelly said.

She continued:

The problem for Trump now is that he has defined MAGA literally to those who agree with Mark Levin. If you don’t agree with Mark Levin, you’re not MAGA. Which means you must be a neocon whose main issue is what’s in the best interest of Israel. And that defines MAGA down to nothing. It’s a nub.

Kelly added MAGA is now not “cool” or appealing to young people. Her jab at Levin comes after she has been locked in a feud with the Fox News anchor, whom she claimed had a “micropenis.”

Trump later publicly defended Levin, calling him a “Great American Patriot” and saying his critics were nothing more than “jealous” haters.

Kelly’s comments on Ryan’s show echo what she said last month, when she said MAGA is dying off.

“MAGA is not what it was. MAGA is now this very, very small group of Trump diehard loyalists who have to love Mark Levin,” Kelly said in May. “And so that’s by definition an increasingly tiny group.”

She made that claim right after Trump-backed candidates went 37-0 in GOP primaries.

As for Ryan, he skewered Trump on Monday’s episode of his show for leading a “very self-serving” administration.

“He f*ckin’ made it so he had Todd Blanche do his dirty work so that him or anybody in his family could not be audited by the IRS,” Ryan fumed. “What the f*ck is that sh*t?”

Both Ryan and Kelly have criticized Trump a number of times recently after supporting him in the 2024 election.

Watch above via Shawn Ryan Show on YouTube.

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