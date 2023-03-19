Former President Donald Trumnp claims President Joe Biden is behind his potential indictment in the Stormy Daniels hush money payout scandal — arguing that it’s part of an effort to take Trump down so Biden won’t have to run against him in 2024.

In a statement to his Truth Social platform Sunday, Trump claimed Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is not acting on his own, but rather on orders from a “top DOJ operative from D.C.” in preparing to indict the former president.

“Biden wants to pretend he has nothing to do with the Manhattan D.A.’s Assault on Democracy when, in fact, he has “stuffed” the D.A.’s Office with Department of Injustice people, including one top DOJ operative from D.C. who is actually running the “Horseface” Witch Hunt,” Trump wrote. “Bragg is a (Soros) Racist in Reverse, who is taking his orders from D.C. I beat them TWICE, doing much better the second time, and despite their DISINFORMATION campaign, they don’t want to run against “TRUMP” or my GREAT RECORD!”

A poll released Friday by Emerson College showed Trump and Biden dead even in a hypothetical 2024 matchup. However, that same poll had Biden trailing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) by 3 points. An aggregation of recent polls from the election forecasting website FievThirtyEight shows most — but not all — recent surveys have Biden faring slightly better against Trump than DeSantis or another potential Republican nominee.

