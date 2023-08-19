Trump Claims His ‘Seal of Approval’ Will ‘Protect Loyal Donors From Scammers’ — Here’s What It Looks Like

Ex-President Donald Trump and his team have devised a Trump “Seal of Approval” they claim will “Protect Loyal Donors From Scammers.”

Trump’s campaign put out a press release entitled “Team Trump Unveils New “Seal Of Approval” To Protect Loyal Donors From Scammers” introducing a new process to prevent scammages:

Bedminster, NJ — President Donald J. Trump will grant the right to use his “Seal of Approval” to an exclusive group of candidates and committees that the President endorses or otherwise supports. The purpose of the Seal is to help President Trump’s donors distinguish between authorized uses of his name and likeness, and unauthorized uses including oftentimes outright scams. It is intended to protect the President’s donors and supporters from illegitimate organizations falsely claiming some affiliation with President Trump and his campaign. President Trump’s endorsement power is the most powerful force in American politics. His influence is election defining. When President Trump posts an endorsement on Truth Social, or a candidate onstage before tens of thousands of voters, America First patriots rally behind President Trump’s choice and deliver a decisive victory. Unfortunately, some candidates, PACs and their fundraising vendors have drained millions of dollars from President Trump’s donors by falsely claiming that they support President Trump, that the President supports them, and that funds received in response to the solicitations will support, help, or defend President Trump. To fight this scam, President Trump’s endorsement will now include the right to use his name and likeness in fundraising solicitations and other campaign communications, as signified by this Seal. The Seal will be a powerful signal to President Trump’s loyal donors that the sender is on Team Trump, and is not a scammer.

It goes on for quite a bit more, then reveals the seal in all its glory:

For some reason, critics of Trump pounced on the news to imply some sort of irony at play:

Scammers ferociously defend their marks from the competition https://t.co/Qqu0WJza2J — Isaac Schorr (@isaac_schorr) August 19, 2023

you mean the scam of donating to donald trump as a candidate for 2024? https://t.co/7kdb6esn4z — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) August 19, 2023

What in the actual fresh hell is this? https://t.co/0FnjRLL9b7 — Kelly C (@KeepOhioRed22) August 18, 2023

This is hilarious. Thoughtful Trump just wants you to know it’s him when you’re being scammed. https://t.co/UHglWTHuOA — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) August 18, 2023

🤣 Who is going to protect people from the biggest scammer of all? Donald Trump. https://t.co/2qohIybuwX — Taylor 🇺🇸🐊❤️🖤 (@Tayloh25) August 19, 2023

So, grifters approving other grifters to protect the grifting. Got it. — Jenn Ecks Redux (@CactusCat236) August 19, 2023

Trump’s the Scammer 🤷‍♀️ — Diamond Jackson (@eatadog) August 18, 2023

How unkind.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com