Trump and GOP Have Refunded an Eye-Popping $135 Million From Sketchy Recurring Donations

Ex-president Donald Trump and the GOP have issued some $135 million in refunds of donations which were made through a questionable recurring donation scheme.

According to a report from the New York Times on Saturday, the ultra-aggressive fundraising tactics used by the party and campaign, which prompted a wave of complaints, have ultimately resulted in the massive refund amount.

The numbers are just coming out now, but have been amassing since last year, including, Shane Goldmacher reports, “roughly $60 million after Election Day.”

The refunds were some of the biggest outlays that Mr. Trump made in 2021 as he has built up his $102 million political war chest — and amounted to roughly 20 percent of the $56 million he and his committees raised online so far this year.

“If you have to return that much money you are doing something either very wrong or very unethical,” said director of the Project on Ethics in Political Communication at George Washington University Peter Loge, speaking to Goldmacher for the report.

The report breaks down how much was refunded by Trump and how much by GOP accounts, with the bulk of the huge total composed of donations from 2020, and a sizeable chunk from 2021 – after the election and including after the January 6th capitol breach and riot.

