President Donald Trump raved about the results of his latest cognitive test Saturday — proudly claiming he answered all questions correctly.

In a late-night post to Truth Social, the president boasted about his performance on the exam designed to detect signs of cognitive impairment and dementia.

“Unlike other U.S. Presidents, none of whom have ever taken an approved, high difficulty, Cognitive Test, I scored a perfect 30 out of 30, considered ‘extreme intelligence,'” Trump said. “Are the Dumocrats really surprised? In fact, this is my fourth such test, all PERFECT or, 120 correct answers out of 120 questions asked! It is very rare that anyone gets a Perfect Score, especially when achieved four times in a row. All people running for President and Vice President should be forced to take high difficulty Cognitive Tests. Congress, and the Dumocrats, should demand it!”

Trump has frequently hyped up the results of his prior exams. Still, critics have questions. CNN medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner, in an X post on Saturday, asked why Trump was given the exam in the first place?

“Why was the president again given a MOCA dementia screening test?” Reiner wrote. “He’s had 3 in the recent past.”

In a Sunday follow-up post, Reiner added, “I’m glad the president did well on the MOCA exam, but it’s a dementia screening tool, not an IQ test, so a score of 26 or higher represents normal cognitive performance, not extreme intelligence. None of the questions are high difficulty.”

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