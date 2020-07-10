Trump Coronavirus Approval Craters to 33 Percent — Lowest Level in Any Poll Since Pandemic Began

As he tries to force schools into reopening during a pandemic, President Donald Trump’s approval rating on handling of the coronavirus has cratered to 33 percent in a new poll, the lowest level since polling began on the question — in any poll.

According to an ABC News/Ipsos poll published Friday, just 33 percent of Americans approve of the job Trump is doing on the coronavirus, while a whopping 67 percent disapprove. That’s a drop of seven points from last month’s already low 41 percent approval, and the lowest score since the poll began in March.

In fact, it’s the lowest approval Trump has recorded in any poll since the pandemic began — and it’s not even close. Until this week, the previous low point was 38 percent, which Trump hit several times in different polls. Earlier this week, another poll found Trump at 37 percent approval and 57 percent disapproval on his handling of the virus.

The poll also found a whopping 59 percent of Americans think the economy is reopening too quickly, while less than half that number — just 26 percent — approve of the pace of reopening.

The result comes as Trump and his administration push hard for all schools to reopen in August and September, with Trump threatening to cut off funding for schools that don’t resume classes and pushing the CDC to revise its guidelines for safe reopening.

