Trump CRUSHING Biden By 21 Points in 2024 Poll — Among The Unvaccinated

Former President and current part-time Florida Man Donald Trump is absolutely crushing President Joe Biden in a new 2024 poll — among unvaccinated voters.

With the rest of Americans, it’s a different story.

A Yahoo! News/YouGov poll taken just ahead of Trump’s resumption of his rallies asked respondents “If the 2024 election were held today, who would you vote for?”

Among all respondents, President Biden holds a 12 point lead, with 47 percent saying they’d vote for Biden versus 35 percent for Trump, and 18 percent “not sure.”

But among respondents who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19, Trump holds a 21 point lead, with 47 percent of the unvaccinated saying they’ll vote for him versus 27 percent who will vote for Biden.

That’s an improvement of three points since a May poll that also showed Biden beating Trump by 12 points, but losing among the unvaccinated by a 47%-31% margin. The sample of unvaccinated voters shrank by 92 respondents during that timeframe.

Among vaccinated respondents, Biden holds a 33-point lead, 60 percent to Trump’s 27 percent.

The divide is a reflection of a sharp partisan split among respondents who haven’t been vaccinated. Fully 42 percent of Republicans say they either won’t get vaccinated (30%) or aren’t sure (12%), while 81 percent of Democrats are either fully vaccinated (75%) or have received at least one shot (6%), with another 7 percent saying they plan to get the vaccine.

Elsewhere in the poll, Americans overwhelmingly — at 60 percent — say that Trump should not run for president in 2024, but even among Republicans, only 60 percent say Trump should run again. But in a strange twist, support for a Trump run plunges among the unvaccinated, with just 37 percent saying he should run, versus 43 percent who say no and 20 percent who are unsure.

In both polls, a significant percentage of respondents (16% in May and 18% in June) remain unsure whether they’d vote for Trump or Biden in 2024.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com