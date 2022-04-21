Trump Dances on Grave of CNN+, Trashes ‘Low-Rated’ Chris Wallace

Former President Donald Trump celebrated CNN+ ending and trashed one of the soon-to-be-defunct streaming service’s anchors, Chris Wallace.

“Congratulations to CNN+ on their decision to immediately FOLD for a lack of ratings, or viewers in any way, shape, or form,” said Trump in a statement on Thursday. “It was like an empty desert out there despite spending hundreds of millions of dollars and the hiring of low-rated Chris Wallace, a man who tried so hard to be his father, Mike, but lacked the talent and whatever else is necessary to be a star. In any event, it’s just one more piece of CNN and Fake News that we don’t have to bother with anymore!”

Wallace, who moderated the first presidential debate between Trump and now-President Joe Biden in 2020, left Fox News late last year to join CNN+, which launched last month but will cease operations on April 30.

In an email to CNN staff, incoming network president Chris Licht said that the suttering of CNN+ “is in no way a reflection of the talented and hardworking people who poured their heart and soul into building and flawlessly launching CNN+ in a very short period of time.” He said that the streaming service’s employees will have 90 days to find employment in CNN or elsewhere in Warner Bros, which owns CNN. For those who can’t land such an opportunity, a minimum of six months of severance would be provided.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com