Trump Defends NRA Speech Days After Uvalde Shooting, Coldly Says It’s an ‘Interesting Time to be Making Such a Speech’

Former President Donald Trump defended his headlining speech at Friday’s National Rifle Association conference in Houston, Texas, which is taking place just days after a shooter murdered 21 people in a Texas elementary school.

Trump joined his former counter-terrorism adviser Sebastian Gorka on his Salem Radio show and doubled down on his Friday speech saying, “It will be very interesting, interesting time to be making such a speech, frankly.”

“Then on Saturday night, I am going to Wyoming to campaign against Liz Cheney, who is absolutely atrocious, the job she has done,” Trump continued, connecting the NRA speech with his political advocacy.

“Friday night, I will be in Houston, and I will be making a speech and discussing a lot of the things you would agree to,” he added.

“You have to give that Second Amendment great protection because, without it, we would be a very dangerous country,” Trump concluded.

Trump on his NRA speech tonight: “Interesting time to be making such a speech, frankly .. You have to give that Second Amendment great protection because, without it, we would be a very dangerous country.” pic.twitter.com/uMOXbzfsrJ — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) May 27, 2022

Trump will be joined by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD), who are also addressing the conference.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) pulled out from speaking in person and will instead record a video address for the conference.

Senior Texas Senator, Republican John Cornyn, pulled out of speaking at the conference but claimed he did so before the Uvalde massacre.

Noem, a potential 2024 GOP presidential candidate, recorded a promotional video for the conference, in which she riffed off a famous Charlton Heston quote, saying: “Joe Biden, I’ll give you my gun when you pry it from my cold dead hands.”

🇺🇸 Gov. @KristiNoem has NEVER wavered in her support for our Second Amendment. Hear from Gov. Noem this Friday, May 27 at the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum in Houston! ➡️ https://t.co/9QnwHv3mKO pic.twitter.com/BlHCZmwwyx — NRA (@NRA) May 23, 2022

