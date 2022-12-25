Trump Delivers Yuletide Greetings to the FBI, ‘Department of Injustice’ and ‘Radical Left Marxists’ in Bizarre Christmas Dispatch

‘Twas the night before Christmas, and visions of special prosecutors were, evidently, dancing in former President Donald Trump’s head.

In a bizarre Christmas Eve post to his Truth Social platform, the former president delivered a message more befitting Festivus — sounding off on the FBI, the media, the DOJ, the recently-appointed special prosecutor, the recently-appointed special prosecutor’s wife and family, and “radical left marxists.”

“Merry Christmas to EVERYONE, including the Radical Left Marxists that are trying to destroy our Country, the Federal Bureau of Investigation that is illegally coercing & paying Social and LameStream Media to push for a mentally disabled Democrat over the Brilliant, Clairvoyant, and USA LOVING Donald J. Trump, and, of course, The Department of Injustice, which appointed a Special “Prosecutor” who, together with his wife and family, HATES “Trump” more than any other person on earth,” Trump wrote — punctuating his dispatch by saying, “LOVE TO ALL!”

The mention of the wife of special prosecutor Jack Smith, documentary filmmaker Katy Chevigny, is a reference to the fact that Chevigny produced a 2020 movie about Michelle Obama and donated to President Joe Biden. Smith, though, has prosecuted public corruption cases for decades, and been lauded by colleagues as independent and fair-minded.

Also in his Christmas Eve diatribe, the former president trashed the Jan. 6 committee — a follow-up to his video rant responding to the committee’s final report, issued Thursday.

“The Unselect Committee’s January 6th Report is a Hoax, no different than RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA, and all of the other Scams that the Disinformation laden Democrats have been planting for years,” Trump wrote. “If I weren’t leading by a lot in the Polls, against both parties, this continuation of falsehoods and lies would end quickly. I won in 2016, did much better in 2020 (RIGGED!), and the Radical Marxists don’t want to run against me or MAGA in 2024. I had almost nothing to do with January 6th. FREE SPEECH!”

The committee disagreed with the notion that the former president had little to do with the events of January 6 — making a criminal referral to the DOJ. However, that referral is largely symbolic. Ultimately, it will be up to the DOJ and special prosecutor Smith whether to indict Trump.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com