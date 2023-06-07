Trump DENIES Reports He’s Been Told He’s Getting Indicted, Even As His Own Truth Social Alerts Users It’s ‘Imminent’

Former President Donald Trump told New York Times political reporter Maggie Haberman on Wednesday he has no information regarding an impending federal indictment, despite reports to the contrary.

“Trump tells me minutes ago he has NOT been told he’s getting indicted when contacted. ‘It’s not true,’ he said, adding again he hasn’t done anything wrong,” Haberman tweeted on Wednesday.

Haberman further explained why she asked the GOP 2024 frontrunner for comment at this time:

Trump’s statement came amid a report from one of his allies that he has been told this. NYT, CNN, WaPo, and other outlets have all reported federal officials have been building toward a likely indictment, including with witnesses in Miami before a grand jury today.

Trump statement came amid a report from one of his allies that he has been told this. NYT, CNN, WaPo and other outlets have all reported federal officials have been building toward a likely indictment, including with witnesses in Miami before a grand jury today. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) June 7, 2023

Trump’s own Truth Social platform sent out a push alert insisting that Trump would be indicted on Wednesday as well. Trump himself took the platform to deny the claim. “No one has told me I’m being indicted, and I shouldn’t be because I’ve done NOTHING wrong, but I have assumed for years that I am a Target of the WEAPONIZED DOJ & FBI,” Trump wrote.

Mar-a-Lago ketchup reserves are about to go through some things pic.twitter.com/IhaUPKtKQ2 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 7, 2023

Former Fox host Bill O’Reilly reported on Tuesday, “Donald Trump to be indicted by Special Council Jack Smith on felony charges concerning removal of classified documents in an unauthorized way. Mr. Trump is expected to make a statement shortly citing prosecutorial misconduct.”

Pizzagate conspiracy theorist Jack Posobiec also claimed that Trump will be indicted next week, adding further fuel to the flames and hyping up the MAGA base.

BREAKING DOJ notifies President Trump he will be indicted next week. This is new — DOJ also investigating Trump for witness tampering.pic.twitter.com/n9KYx0pafB — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) June 7, 2023

Smith and his team have been particularly tight-lipped as to any impending charges regarding the former president in his duel investigation looking at Trump’s role in the Jan. 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol and his retention of classified documents.

The Independent added to the intrigue by reporting on Wednesday, “The Department of Justice is preparing to ask a Washington, DC grand jury to indict former president Donald Trump for violating the Espionage Act and for obstruction of justice as soon as Thursday, adding further weight to the legal baggage facing Mr Trump as he campaigns for his party’s nomination in next year’s presidential election.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com