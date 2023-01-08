Trump Goes After Howard Stern, With Whom He Regularly Guested for Decades: ‘Show Has Gone to Hell’

Former President Donald Trump is taking aim at Howard Stern — whose show was long a favorite media venue for the ex-commander in chief.

In a Saturday post to Truth Social, the former president — amid a string of posts shouting out positive coverage he received for his role in ironing out the Speaker feud among House Republicans — took time out to blast Stern, citing his support for Hillary Clinton as a turning point for the SiriusXM host.

“I have been noticing the fact that Howard Stern’s show has gone to Hell, and so few people are listening—Used to be great, now it rates less than fair,” Trump wrote. “It’s a sad thing to watch. When he loved “Trump,” it was “hot,” when he decided to go with Crooked Hillary, his ratings world collapsed. Can’t believe they pay him so much money, but I hope he gets it!”

Stern has become a vocal Trump critic in recent years. Late in 2021, he even threatened a 2024 bid against Trump.

“I’ll beat his ass,” Stern said. He added, “I think I’m going to have to do my civic duty and run for president against Trump. I would just sit there and debate and playing that fucking clip of him fucking tying to fix the election over and over again. There’s no way I’d lose.”

Trump’s previous comments on The Howard Stern Show were regular fodder during, particularly, the 2016 presidential campaign. Most notably, Trump once told Stern that avoiding STDs in the 1980s was his personal Vietnam.

