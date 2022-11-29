Howard Stern Says ‘Bizarro’ Donald Trump Continues to Miss Opportunities to Become the Next Ronald Reagan

Howard Stern marveled at how former President Donald Trump continues — in the host’s estimation — to make the worst decisions.

On the Tuesday edition of SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show, Stern spoke of the controversial dinner between Trump, Kanye West, and controversial podcaster Nick Fuentes.

“I was watching the news as I do before the show, and once again, I can’t help but be shocked that Donald Trump somehow always misses, like — being Ronald Reagan,” Stern said.

“Like, what a great opportunity to have, you know, said, you know, like all of a sudden he, he meets this guy Nick Fuentes, who I’d never heard of before. He’s evidently like the new David Duke, and Kanye West. Like he missed the opportunity to go, ‘I would never meet with racists or anti-Semites,'” he continued.

“Like, look, you always think there’s one opportunity where he could kind of go and do the right thing. But he — he’s amazing. He always does like the opposite. It’s like he does the opposite of what you would think,” Stern explained.

Co-host Robin Quivers chimed in to say, “I didn’t know you were such an optimist. You keep thinking one of these days he’s going to do the right thing.”

“Yeah. Like — like by accident, do the right thing. You know what I mean? Like maybe he would’ve said like, you know, ‘Jesus Christ, I got a Jewish son-in-law. My daughter is converted to Judaism and my grandchildren are Jewish,'” Stern explained.

The radio host compared the former president to “Bizarro Superman,” a character made famous by DC comics that was designed to be the imperfect clone of Superman.

“He’s like, Bizarro Superman. It’s like, if you’re a fan of the Superman comics, there was Superman and then Bizarro Superman. And Bizarro Superman came from the Bizarro world. It was a dimension that paralleled earth, but it was the Bizarro world. Everything was backwards, and opposite and Bizarro Superman always fucked up,” he explained.

“You know, like you find yourself with Trump going, ‘Gee, okay, if he just did this, then maybe someone would think he was being a decent human being.’ But I don’t know. It’s really weird how he just goes, he just does everything the opposite of the way a normal person thinks,” Stern said.

Later in the conversation, Stern said, “You’d think there’d be a moment where he even like — Trump would go, ‘You know, I could be like the next Ronald Reagan if I just did a couple of things right? Like, maybe I’ll throw Kanye West and this guy out of Mar-a-Lago and then like, maybe some people will, you know, I’ll broaden my base and people think, well, maybe I’m the next Ronald Reagan or something.’ But it’s crazy. He never, he never, he never steps up.”

Listen above via The Howard Stern Show.

