Howard Stern Calls Himself a ‘Normal Conservative’ While Trashing Trump Fans in Scorching Rant: I’m Sick of People Who ‘Defend His Bullsh*t!’

Howard Stern is back from his summer vacation and ready to tackle all things Donald Trump and politics.

On the Tuesday edition of SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show, he opened up about his feelings towards those who are still supporting the 45th president.

The people I’m sick of the most are these people who buy into him and defend his bullshit! I mean, my God in heaven, I feel like I’m in a nation of nincompoops. I’m hoping there is still some more brilliant, bright, vibrant people who love this country.

Stern discussed interviewing his late father, who passed over the summer, about the idea of freedom— which inspired Tuesday’s rant.

I was talking about — why did your ancestors come over to this country? What was it? And he talked about the answer was freedom — freedom. And I feel the people in this country who support all this nonsense and lies and bullshit about the election and all the conspiracy theories. I think none of them have never — they have never lived under a dictator. Their freedoms have never really been threatened and they have no idea what it would be like to live under a different type of system other than democracy. And they don’t get it. They are morons. They think somehow that the world would be better under a guy like Trump. Like he would take care of them better. I wish for a year, they’d go live in Russia under that fuck nut Putin, who is such a monster that he’s invaded Ukraine and made people miserable for what? I don’t know.

He implored those who support Trump to try living under a real dictatorship like Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying “You should go live in Russia, all you fuckers out there.”

As the conversation continued, Stern was firm in one idea, “people are just dumb.” And he went on to identify himself as “somewhat of a conservative, but like a normal conservative.”

We have education. We have public schools. We have teachers, but you know, the public is stupid. People are just dumb. They, a lot of people are like cro magnon man. They’ve crawled. You never see that chart where man is crawling out of the sea. There’s a lot of people still in the sea. You’re just dumb. They’re just dumb motherfuckers. And for those of us with half a brain, and I’m not talking about iberals versus, uh, conservatives. I consider myself somewhat of a conservative, but like a normal conservative, not like a fucking guy who follows the fucking a fearless leader, blindly.

