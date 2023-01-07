Trump Actually Offers a ‘Thank You’ to the Fake News Media for ‘Gracious’ Coverage of Influence Over McCarthy Victory

Former President Donald Trump wasn’t so mad at the fake news media on Saturday. One might even say he was happy with his longtime enemy.

Trump took to Truth Social on Saturday to offer a “thank you” to the media for being gracious in coverage of the former president’s influence on Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) bitter battle to become speaker of the House this week.

“The Fake News Media was, believe it or not, very gracious in their reporting that I greatly helped Kevin McCarthy attain the position of Speaker of the House. Thank you, I did our Country a big favor!” Trump wrote.

Trump then went on a sharing frenzy, offering his followers a glimpse at a number of stories mostly giving straight-forward coverage of McCarthy going out of his way to thank Trump for his endorsement after he finally passed the threshold to become speaker of the House after more than a dozen votes.

Among the outlets that Trump is presumably not so angry with are Fox News, the New York Post, National Review, and even Mediaite. He shared posts from these outlets and others. Each story’s headline highlights McCarthy’s words of thanks to Trump.

“‘Thank You, President Trump’: McCarthy Credits Ex-Prez for Speakership, Says Trump’s Grip on Republicans Is Firm,” read Mediaite’s headline on McCarthy’s comments. Those comments can be seen here.

“I don’t think you should doubt–anybody should doubt [Trump’s] influence,” McCarthy said. “He was with me from the beginning… And he was all in. He would call me and he would call others.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com