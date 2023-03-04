Trump Goes on Gestapo-Invoking Rage Bender On Multiple Criminal Probes While ‘Hunter & Joe Biden Skate!’

Former President Donald Trump raged at the Stormy Daniels prosecution and the multiple criminal probes at DOJ in a rant invoking the “Gestapo” and complaining that President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden are “skating.”

Two years after Trump was banned from most social media for inciting the deadly January 6 attack, he is poised to return to them. Trump’s Twitter account was reinstated in November by self-described “Chief Twit” Elon Musk, and his Facebook account was also reinstated.

While he has yet to post on either platform, Trump is still active on his own site — where he ranted to other Truth Social users about Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s case against Trump over hush money payments to Daniels, as well as the Special Counsel Jack Smith-led Justice Department probes into Trump’s mishandling of classified information under the Espionage Act and his conduct surrounding the January 6 insurrection.

He began by calling Bragg a “racist” and Daniels a “Horseface” while misspelling her name, and bitterly complained about the president and his son, writing:

The Racist Manhattan District Attorney, Alvin Bragg, who is presiding over one of the most dangerous and violent cities in the U.S., and doing NOTHING about it, is being pushed relentlessly by the Radical Left Democrats, the Fake News Media, and the Department of “Injustice,” to bring charges against me for the now ancient “no affair” story of Stormy “Horseface” Danials, where there is no crime and charges have NEVER been brought on such a case before. In the meantime, Hunter & Joe Biden skate!

A few hours later, close to midnight, Trump attacked Bragg once more, with a side-shot at George Soros:

Racist, George Soros backed D.A., Alvin Bragg, is relying on the testimony of a convicted felon, disbarred lawyer, with zero credibility, who was turned down numerous times by me when he asked for pardons on crimes he committed having nothing to do with “Trump.” But the D.A. doesn’t care about that, and he doesn’t care about the violent and vicious crimes being committed in Manhattan, which are now at a RECORD LEVEL. He only cares about “getting Trump.”

Trump then shifted gears to attack the DOJ grand jury, invoking both the Gestapo and the Soviets:

The U.S. Injustice Department, which has dangerously become the Radical Left Democrats WEAPONIZED SYSTEM OF LAW, is threatening and harassing many people that work for me, wanting them to say anything bad in order to be left alone or even, set free. They are being carted off to Washington, D.C., and put before a Grand Jury, where the modern day Gestapo does everything in its power to make them look and sound as bad as possible. This Soviet style of “Justice” is going to take down the U.S.A. Bad!

Trump also faces potential charges in Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ grand jury investigation of Trump’s effort to overturn election results in Georgia.

