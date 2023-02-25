‘TAINTED!’ Trump Goes On Super-Chill And Falsehood-Riddled Rant About Election Crimes Grand Jury

Former President Donald Trump went on a rant about the election crimes grand jury that was riddled with false claims and his trademark all-caps spleen-venting.

After part of the report from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ grand jury investigation of former President Donald Trump’s effort to overturn election results in Georgia was released, Fulton County Grand Jury foreperson Emily Kohrs became a lightning rod for criticism by going on a media tour

In an early Saturday morning he rant on his social media platform that is not Twitter, Trump tore into the Georgia case and the classified documents investigation, and falsely claimed that Kohrs violated the law by speaking to the media:

DOJ didn’t need a Search Warrant for my home, but they did need it for Biden, who has not been forthcoming, had no rights to Declassify, had NO SECURITY and many different locations, EVEN CHINATOWN. He won’t give the 1,850 Boxes of Documents stored in Delaware – Why not? I have done everything correctly under the Presidential Records Act, he didn’t. As President, I had the absolute right to Declassify, not Biden. Unfair and unequal treatment under the law. Fourth Amendment Violation, & more!

EVEN CHINATOWN.

There is no case against me in Georgia because I did NOTHING WRONG, but in any event, and everyone agrees, the out of control Foreperson who did an illegal and unprecedented Media Tour DURING the process, makes the case dead for a second reason. Same in New York City, where the Democrat Prosecutor actually wrote and released a book during the Witch Hunt…TAINTED both! TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME coupled with Prosecutorial Misconduct!

But hours earlier, on Friday evening, CNN reported that Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney spoke out to defend the election crimes grand jury from attacks like the ones Trump is making, saying the jurors are within their rights to discuss the case under a wide set of rules, and told CNN “he felt like the special grand jury complied with all the rules, all the laws surrounding this, and essentially upheld the charter and their mandate.”

