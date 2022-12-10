Trump Goes on Late-Night Posting Bender Over Latest Matt Taibbi-Elon Musk ‘Twitter Files’ Info Dump

Former President Donald Trump took to his Truth Social platform to promote a flurry of posts about the latest release in the ongoing Matt Taibbi–Elon Musk “Twitter Files” information dump.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk recently authorized and assisted in the release of an information dump by Matt Taibbi that has been taken up by those concerned about the treatment of the Hunter Biden story, but panned by many others as an overhyped and misleading packaging of cherry-picked internal documents that did not amount to much upon further scrutiny.

But others — particularly critics of Twitter’s previous moderation policies — have been enthralled with each release.

In the latest tranche — entitled “THREAD: The Twitter Files THE REMOVAL OF DONALD TRUMP Part One: October 2020-January 6th” — Taibbi promised the following:

The world knows much of the story of what happened between riots at the Capitol on January 6th, and the removal of President Donald Trump from Twitter on January 8th… We’ll show you what hasn’t been revealed: the erosion of standards within the company in months before J6, decisions by high-ranking executives to violate their own policies, and more, against the backdrop of ongoing, documented interaction with federal agencies. This first installment covers the period before the election through January 6th. Tomorrow,

@Shellenbergermd will detail the chaos inside Twitter on January 7th. On Sunday, @BariWeiss will reveal the secret internal communications from the key date of January 8th.

Trump seized on the thread, pushing out five different posts in the late-night hours promoting articles making all sorts of breathless claims about the documents selected by Musk to be given to Taibbi under a set of undisclosed conditions to which Taibbi agreed.

After the first Twitter files dump, Mediaite founder Dan Abrams told Colby Hall that “It is stunning that with access to all the internal e-mails at Twitter that they don’t have a single smoking gun that implicates a government leader or even any campaign in wrongdoing. Even before Musk’s characterization of what was there, I expected there would be something more damning. . . from someone relevant.”

That dump was also the impetus for Trump’s rant calling for the “TERMINATION” of the U.S. Constitution.

