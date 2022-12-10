NEW LEAK TO MEDIA: Elon Musk’s Letter Threatening Twitter Employees Who Leak To The Media

A letter in which Twitter CEO Elon Musk threatens employees who leak to the media has been leaked to the media.

Zoë Schiffer of Platformer, which has done copious reporting on Musk’s embattled tenure as “Chief Twit” — took to Musk’s platform Saturday morning to leak the letter threatening legal action against leakers.

In a series of tweets, Schiffer wrote:

NEW: Elon Musk is threatening to sue Twitter employees who leak confidential information to the press. He’s asking staffers to sign a pledge indicating they’ve understood. Here’s the email: “As evidenced by the many detailed leaks of confidential Twitter information, a few people at our company continue to act in a manner contrary to the company’s interests and in violation of their NDA. This will be said only once: If you clearly and deliberately violate the NDA that you signed when you joined, you accept liability to the full extent of the law & Twitter will immediately seek damages.” Musk says occasional slip ups are understandable “but breaking your word by sending detailed info to the media” with the intent to harm Twitter “will receive the response it deserves.” Employees have by 5pm today to respond. (I am choosing not to post the actual email as it’s clear Twitter is doing everything it can to catch sources) If you’re a tech worker considering sharing information with the media, you have rights! The Tech Worker Handbook is a good place to start, and note that all conversations with me and Casey can begin completely off the record.

Schieffer included a link to The Tech Worker Handbook, which outlines rights. Her bio includes detailed contact information for sources who wish to leak.

It may seem, to the naked eye, that Musk’s letter wasn’t effective, but there’s no way of knowing how many Twitter employees who didn’t send the letter to the press were dissuaded from doing so by Musk’s letter.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com