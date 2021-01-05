comScore

Trump Makes Baseless Claim of Election Fraud as Democrats’ Chances Grow in Georgia

By Josh FeldmanJan 5th, 2021, 11:23 pm

ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP / Getty Images

As of this posting, Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff’s chances in Georgia have grown. Things are trending in their direction, though anything could still happen.

In the middle of election night, President Donald Trump casually threw out a baseless claim of fraud similar to baseless claims he’s made about his own election.

“Looks like they are setting up a big ‘voter dump’ against the Republican candidates. Waiting to see how many votes they need?” he tweeted.

Trump’s tweet came as things appeared to be trending in the Democrats’ favor, and as social media started being flooded with takes from some conservatives that he would be to blame for a loss.

Congressman Adam Kinzinger, a Republican who has made it clear he is very tired of the president’s nonsense, shot back with, “Stop this.”

