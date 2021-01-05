comScore

Conservatives Blame Trump as Early Georgia Numbers Look Grim For Republicans: ‘Thanks A Lot Donald’

By Ken MeyerJan 5th, 2021, 10:00 pm

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Conservative commentators are blaming President Donald Trump as the votes are counted in the Georgia Senate runoff elections, showing Democrats in a strong position to win both seats and therefore full control of Congress.

While its too early to call the races yet, the early results from the state are coming in, and one of the biggest initial findings is that Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock seem to be outdoing President-Elect Joe Biden’s performance in the populous Fulton County. The two candidates are also having similar gains in Macon County while other counties are seeing less Election Day turnout so far than Republicans seemed to expect for Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue.

The election is unlikely to be called before the night is over — though Dave Wassermann of Cook Politicla has already called the Warnock-Loeffler race for the Democrat — but Democrats are well-poised. And a number of pundits are blaming Trump for possibly having turned Georgia blue.

In the last 2 months, Trump has attacked top officials in the state, pressured Georgia’s secretary of state to help him overturn his defeat, spread conspiracy theories of mass voter fraud, and repeatedly sowed doubt in the integrity of Georgia’s elections by claiming (without evidence) that his was stolen. Many Trump allies have urged Republican voters to stay home and boycott the runoff elections.

The morning of the runoffs, Trump tweeted a conspiracy theory that there were problems with voting machines in Georgia.

Political observers pointed out that the president’s crusade against the integrity of American elections could have depressed Republican turnout. Some staunch Trump supporters even joined in to blame Trump for the tight state of the race:

