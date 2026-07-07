GOP Lawmakers Get in Wild Beef Over Catering During Trip — Leading One to Nearly Ban the Other from Flight Home

A beef over catering for a planned international conference led to a heated spat between two Republican lawmakers, with one allegedly trying to bar the other from a flight home, according to a report.

Sen. Roger Wicker (R-MS) and Rep. Joe Wilson (R-SC)’s food fight began last week, Semafor reported, as the two were heading off to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe Parliamentary Assembly at The Hague.

Wilson has long pushed to hold the group’s 2027 session in South Carolina and thought Wicker agreed, he told Semafor.

So he was shocked when Wicker apparently reversed course, citing costs and a lack of “sufficient catering options” in Charleston.

“It was so disappointing to me that I didn’t know he opposed the summer meeting till Thursday,” Wilson told the outlet.

The dispute rankled Wilson.

“We’ve been soulmates until Thursday afternoon, and then to be insulted that the arrangements for a catering have not been completed?” he told Semafor.

“I’m thinking, ‘Hey, we can prepare shrimp and grits so quick it would make your head swim,’” he added.

But things got truly spicy after Wilson arrived at the conference, a day later than his congressional colleagues, to find Wicker had announced that next year’s event would not be held in the United States.

Wilson posted on X in response, calling it a “vicious rumor.”

“As we celebrate our Nation’s 250th birthday and the promise of America, I am unfortunately compelled to confront a vicious rumor of the cancellation of the @oscepa annual meeting in Charleston 2027 shared by my colleague,” he wrote.

“Preparations are well underway with widespread support from Executive, Congress, State of South Carolina, and private sector. We look forward to welcoming you to beautiful Charleston and regret this bizarre incident,” he concluded in the post.

Wicker then allegedly texted Wilson telling him “the matter is settled” and “stop embarrassing yourself,” according to Semafor.

“Unless, you immediately stop … You … ARE NO LONGER A PART OF CODEL wicker,” Wicker added. “PLEASE MAKE ARRANGEMENTS TO RETURN TO THE US BY OTHER MEANS.”

The outlet included screenshots of the texts.

Representatives for Wicker and Wilson did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Wilson later posted several tweets regarding the dispute.

Grateful to speak to the Post and Courier against attempts to sabotage next year’s OSCE PA meeting in Charleston, SC! https://t.co/OQNIpXWzZ8 https://t.co/HhrfVSLQQY — Joe Wilson (@RepJoeWilson) July 7, 2026

. @RepNancyMace is spot on. Nobody does hospitality like Charleston and the Lowcountry!! https://t.co/1JIEjjzBE5 — Joe Wilson (@RepJoeWilson) July 7, 2026

This article has been updated with additional content.

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