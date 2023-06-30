Trump Post Revealing Obama Address Was Shared By Jan 6 Fugitive Hours Before He Was Arrested With Guns Near Obama Home

Jan. 6 fugitive Taylor Taranto shared a post from ex-President Donald Trump revealing an address for former President Barack Obama hours before his arrest near the Obamas’ home.

Taranto was arrested Thursday on charges related to being a fugitive over that January 6 warrant but was also found to have multiple firearms and materials for making a Molotov cocktail in Obama’s Washington, D.C. neighborhood. The incident is being investigated by the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force. From CNN:

Taylor Taranto, who had an open warrant for his arrest related to the January 6, 2021, US Capitol attack, was arrested by the Metropolitan Police Department and federal law enforcement. He has been charged with being a fugitive from justice. “Arresting officers requested MPD’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Team to perform a vehicle sweep of the individual’s van near the location of the arrest,” the MPD said in a statement to CNN. “There is no active threat to the community and this incident remains under investigation.” According to law enforcement officials, firearms and materials to make Molotov cocktails were found in Taranto’s car. There is currently no indication of a direct threat to the Obamas, law enforcement officials told CNN.

Several details of the arrest are stunning and disturbing, including the fact that Taranto posted the message “Got them surrounded!” above a Trump Truth Social post that included a news article revealing the address of the Obama home, as well as several other prominent Democratic figures.

The article Trump posted was a 2017 opinion piece by Phyllis Schlafly that included the details of a home near the White House that the Obamas had recently moved into.

In addition to that post, Taranto also claimed to a livestream audience that he had a “detonator.”

Taranto maintains a YouTube account where he posts a variety of pro-Trump videos, and to which he also posted video of himself inside the Capitol on January 6.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com