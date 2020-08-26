Trump Promises ‘Convention Speech Attached’ in Latest Fundraising Email, But IS His RNC Convention Speech Attached?

The latest fundraising pitch from President Donald Trump includes the promise — emblazoned on the email’s subject line, and there’s even a little paper clip icon — that his speech to the Republican National Convention is attached within, a huge get for supporters if true. Even journalists don’t get embargoed copies of speeches more than a few minutes in advance.

The top of the email declares, in red letters, a stepped-back promise of “CONFIDENTIAL CONVENTION SPEECH DETAILS” and the instruction “DO NOT SHARE.”

What follows, alas, is not an attached speech, but rather an opportunity to contribute your own ideas to a speech that they appear to be saying isn’t finished yet — but only if you get it in by the DEADLINE:

On August 27th, I will stand before you and the rest of the Nation and formally accept the Republican Nomination for President of the United States. This acceptance speech will be unlike any other. Your President is in the middle of an all-out POLITICAL WAR with the Radical Left, and they are working overtime with the Fake News media to TAKE ME DOWN. I promise you that I won’t go down without a fight, Thomas. But, before I give my address, I want to get your input. I’m requesting the help of Patriots across the Nation to help me prepare for my Presidential Acceptance speech. Please take the Official 2020 Presidential Acceptance Speech Prep Survey before 11:59 PM TONIGHT so I can review your answers in my office. >> Before I give one of the most important speeches in the history of our Country, I need to know what you think, Thomas. I’ll be reviewing ALL RESPONSES tomorrow. I’ll be looking for your answers because your input is critical to my speech. Please take the Official 2020 Presidential Acceptance Speech Prep Survey RIGHT NOW to help me prepare for August 27th. Thank you, Donald J. Trump

President of the United States

The survey is 30 questions long, but here are a few examples:

Do you believe the Fake News media has been LYING about President Trump since the day he announced he was running for President in 2015?

Do you believe news outlets should be held accountable for writing FALSE stories?

Do you believe that the Fake News media is actively working against the Trump Administration?

Are you happier with President Trump’s first term than Lyin’ Obama’s?

There are also several freeform fields to fill out in your own words.

Once your survey is submitted, the site gives you an opportunity to make a donation, with a pretty sweet incentive:

RESPONSE RECORDED!

President Trump appreciates your input as he prepares for his EPIC Presidential Acceptance speech at the 2020 GOP Convention. We really want him to see YOUR response. If you step up in the NEXT HOUR, we’ll make sure it’s the FIRST one he sees! Please contribute ANY AMOUNT IMMEDIATELY to make sure President Trump reviews YOUR survey response!

There’s a countdown clock as well, to let you know how long you have to be “the FIRST” response Trump sees. Not one of the first, but “the FIRST.”

How is that possible, unless only one person responds to the email? Perhaps that explaner was in the speech they forgot to attach.

There’s an entire Twitter feed dedicated to Trump campaign fundraising emails, where you can see each and every one of the urgent pleas that are sent to people on the Trump campaign’s email list.

