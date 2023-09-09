Trump RAGES At ‘Slime Balls’ Trying To Ban Him From Ballot

Ex-President Donald Trump raged at the group trying to get him banned from the presidential ballot in Colorado and accused them without evidence of working with Special Counsel Jack Smith.

Trump gave a speech in Rapid City, South Dakota on Friday night, but hours before that he was ranting about the CREW lawsuit to throw him off the ballot.

Trump wrote on Truth Social:

The group suing me in Colorado to ridiculously try and Unconstitutionally keep me off the ballot (I am leading against DeSanctimonious by almost 50 points, and beating Crooked Joe, BIG!), is TRUMP DERANGED “CREW,” composed of many slime balls & groups like Norm Eisen through Brookings or Just Security, Andrew Weissmann, Joyce Vance, et al. They are, perhaps illegally, working with Weissmann acolyte Lisa Monaco at “Injustice.” I have been beating them for years, including Impeachments. MAGA!!!

He added:

PAGE 2: Crew also sued me on emoluments at my recently sold, and very beautiful, D.C. hotel, and LOST BIG. These are bad Radical Left people and groups that use the Injustice Department as though it were their own. Lisa Monaco does whatever they tell her to do. They play her like a fiddle. So bad for our once great Country. They will have major liability for what they are doing to America! It is, working with Deranged Jack Smith & others, ELECTION INTERFERENCE at a level never seen before. MAGA!

The group filed the lawsuit earlier this week on the basis of an interpretation of the 14th Amendment, CREW announced in a press release:

Having disqualified himself from public office by violating Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, Donald Trump must be removed from the ballot, according to a lawsuit filed today by six Republican and unaffiliated Colorado voters including former state, federal and local officials, represented by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington and the firms Tierney Lawrence Stiles LLC, KBN Law, LLC and Olson Grimsley Kawanabe Hinchcliff & Murray LLC. Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, also known as the Disqualification Clause, bars any person from holding federal or state office who took an “oath…to support the Constitution of the United States” and then has “engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.” On January 20, 2017, Donald Trump stood before the nation and took an oath to “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.” After losing the 2020 presidential election, Donald Trump violated that oath by recruiting, inciting and encouraging a violent mob that attacked the Capitol on January 6, 2021 in a futile attempt to remain in office.

The full lawsuit can be seen here.

