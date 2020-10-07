Trump Returns to Oval Office for First Time After Leaving Walter Reed

President Donald Trump is back in the Oval Office for the first time after returning from Walter Reed.

The president has been working from the residence, though there was some confusion earlier thanks to Larry Kudlow. Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said the president wants to work out of the Oval Office.

“He’s in very good health,” says WH Chief of Staff Mark Meadows of Pres Trump. “We’re pleased with his progress.” Despite his highly contagious virus, the Pres wants to work out of the Oval Office, says Meadows, and arrangements including PPE and ventilation have been. pic.twitter.com/FyMqPJbnos — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) October 7, 2020

The White House confirmed the president is back in the Oval Office today and that he’s being briefed on stimulus talks and on Hurricane Delta.

Some reporters questioned why the president would go back to the Oval Office so soon despite his continued treatment for the coronavirus and the potential risks:

Full PPE is available for staff who interact with Trump, but there is still an increased risk by the President going into other areas of the White House beyond the residence. — Jeremy Diamond (@JDiamond1) October 7, 2020

Is there a reasonable explanation as to why a briefing like this would need to happen in the Oval Office and not the residence? https://t.co/2JhVzRud4N — Betsy Klein (@betsy_klein) October 7, 2020

Trump could be briefed on stimulus talks and hurricanes by phone or in the residence. When the Oval Office photos are sent out later, it’ll be abundantly clear why he forced staff into protective gear and put them at higher risk. https://t.co/4Pi678iM6D — Eli Stokols (@EliStokols) October 7, 2020

One thing reporters have continued to ask is when the president last tested negative for the coronavirus. White House spokesman Brian Morgenstern deflected as he continued to receive questions about it this afternoon:

Have you seen the records showing the Clinton campaign colluded with Brennan / Obama Administration to launch the Russia hoax to smear candidate Trump to distract from Hillary’s email scandal? Led to a years-long sham. That team is trying to take back power. Pretty important. https://t.co/ZSJD5defrf — Brian Morgenstern (@BMorgenstern45) October 7, 2020

Brian, when was the president’s last negative test? — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) October 7, 2020

This is how ABC News’ @jonkarl reacts to the news that the Obama/Biden Administration colluded w a campaign & used the Intel community to smear their political opponents. They want to take back the powers they abused. This is petty and Jon, you should be embarrassed. https://t.co/mG38tzcQiy — Brian Morgenstern (@BMorgenstern45) October 7, 2020

Brian, when was the president’s last negative test? https://t.co/a5VoWKxKNA — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) October 7, 2020

