Trump Returns to Oval Office for First Time After Leaving Walter Reed

By Josh FeldmanOct 7th, 2020, 3:59 pm

President Donald Trump is back in the Oval Office for the first time after returning from Walter Reed.

The president has been working from the residence, though there was some confusion earlier thanks to Larry Kudlow. Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said the president wants to work out of the Oval Office.

The White House confirmed the president is back in the Oval Office today and that he’s being briefed on stimulus talks and on Hurricane Delta.

Some reporters questioned why the president would go back to the Oval Office so soon despite his continued treatment for the coronavirus and the potential risks:

One thing reporters have continued to ask is when the president last tested negative for the coronavirus. White House spokesman Brian Morgenstern deflected as he continued to receive questions about it this afternoon:

You can watch CNN’s report above.

