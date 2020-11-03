Trump Says His Enemies in the United States Are More Difficult to Deal With Than Russia, China and North Korea

President Donald Trump said that his political adversaries in the United States are more difficult to deal with than Russia, China, or even North Korea.

During a lengthy telephone interview on Tuesday morning’s edition of Fox News’ Fox Friends, Trump went off on a tangent describing phone calls with people who would ask him about world affairs, referring to him as “sir.”

“They’ll go ‘Mr. President, tell me. Who is the country that’s most difficult to deal with? Is it Russia? Is it China? Is it North Korea? Sir, is it North Korea?'” Trump said.

“And I go ‘No, well, by far the most difficult country to deal with is the U.S. It’s not even close,” Trump said. “And they all say ‘You’ve got to be kidding.’ And I say ‘No I’m actually probably not kidding.'”

“No we have very very deceptive people,” Trump continued. “We have some people that I think they have, I think they’re sick in some ways. Like an Adam Schiff. I think Adam Schiff is a sick person. And we deal with them, we just deal with them. But it’s a shame, it’s a shame. But the inner workings of the U.S. are very difficult. Unless you want to sit there and do nothing or unless you want to accede to doing everything they want to do, and we don’t want to do that.”

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

