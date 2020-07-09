President Donald Trump immediately shifted blame onto his infectious diseases expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, when Fox News host Sean Hannity asked him about the skyrocketing number of Covid-19 cases in Florida and Texas.

During a call-in interview with the president, the Fox host circled back to the coronavirus after an initial focus on the 2020 election and Democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden.

“Let me ask you about the recent rise in outbreaks,” Hannity asked. “We are now seeing such things happen, this time in the Sun Belt. Florida Governor DeSantis was, one of the things that he did differently, was he went in and protected the nursing homes and elderly care facilities. He’s doing the same and I was a little bit surprised that the numbers in Florida in terms of the ages of people now that are contracting the virus, much much younger. On the one hand you don’t want anyone to contract it, but on the other hand we know that the people that are most vulnerable to this virus for severe illness or death are those that are elderly, those with underlying conditions or those with compromised immune systems, and it does not impact young people anywhere near the way it does older people. What do you make of these hot spots, as we call them, in Florida and Texas and other states and Dr. Fauci’s comments?”

“First of all, the mortality rate, and Dr. Fauci is a nice man but he’s made a lot of mistakes,” Trump said, mentioning the China travel ban, that had tens of thousands of exceptions. “But a lot of them said ‘Don’t wear a mask, don’t wear a mask.’ Now they are saying ‘wear a mask.’ A lot of mistakes were made, a lot of mistakes. Let me just make one statement, we do testing like nobody’s ever done testing. And when we test, the more you test, the more cases you find.”

“Other countries, you know when they test?” Trump said, again complaining about the amount of testing the country does, even as the nation suffers froth world’s highest case and fatality total. They have tests that are very limited. We have massive, 45 million people have been tested. At the record, and our tests are the best. We have cases all over the place. Most of the cases immediately get better, they are people, young people, they have sniffles and two days later they are fine and they are not sick to start off with. They are asymptomatic. A lot of things happen and what we are doing as with all of these tests that we are doing all over the country, test everybody, pull-up parking lots, everything else, what we’ve done is we’ve created a tremendous number of cases. Everybody else, can you imagine if China tested like we test? They don’t.”

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

