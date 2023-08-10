Trump Supporter Killed By FBI Posted Meme Taunting Feds Just Days Before Death: ‘Loaded Gun Handy’

Craig Robertson, the man shot by FBI agents as they attempted to serve him a search warrant, posted taunts on social media saying he had “a loaded gun handy” if they showed up at his home.

On July 27, Robertson posted a meme on Facebook that read:

Hey FBI, you still monitoring my social media? Checking so I can be sure to have a loaded gun handy in case you drop by again.

FBI agents first visited Robertson in March after he made a threat to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on Truth Social. But when Robertson posted on Monday about a “presidential assassination,” a few days before President Joe Biden was scheduled to visit Utah, where Robertson lived, the FBI deemed the threat dangerous enough to serve Robertson with a warrant. That’s when the shooting occurred, though the incident is still under investigation.

Neighbors described the 74-year-old as “a frail, elderly man” who used a walking stick while he “regularly carried guns.” But Robertson was also a “frustrated” supporter of former President Donald Trump. Robertson took out his frustrations over the former president’s legal travails on social media, posting several memes and statements that pledged violence against the people investigating Trump as well as President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

