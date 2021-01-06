comScore

Trump Supporters Have Armed Standoff With Police and Break Into U.S. House Chamber After Lawmakers Evacuate

By Josh FeldmanJan 6th, 2021, 3:07 pm
Capitol Police point their guns at rioters trying to breach door to House floor

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The dangerous escalation in Washington D.C. has made its way to the chamber of the United States House of Representatives.

Trump supporters have violently clashed with police and have breached the United States Capitol Building. And now they have made their way into the House chamber, where members were mere minutes ago before having to evacuate.

Photos should police with guns drawn on some of the rioters.

There have been unconfirmed reports of shots fired, and there is a goddamn ARMED STANDOFF happening:

President Donald Trump tweeted to his supporters to “stay peaceful” but has, as of this posting, not issued any kind of condemnation for this madness.

