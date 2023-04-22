Trump Torpedoes AND Promotes Same Website — Mediaite — In Relentless Saturday Barrage Against DeSantis

Ex-President Donald Trump posted a relentless barrage against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis that included one link bashing Mediaite and another promoting one of our articles.

Trump took shots at DeSantis in a speech Friday to the Lee County GOP Lincoln Reagan dinner, highlighting a raft of Florida endorsements at the beginning of the speech and mocking DeSantis later in the evening. From Caleb Howe:

“In Florida, I got 1.2 million more votes than your successful governor’s campaign. You know that. We got 1.2 million,” said Trump. He then adopted his mocking voice, play acting DeSantis begging him for help. “‘Sir I’d love to have your support, sir. I’d love to have your support. I’m down at about three. I’d love to have you support.,’” said Trump. He then acted out his imaginary reply. “‘All right, let’s think about it.’” “Then there was like, a rocket ship after I gave it,” he continued after the performance. “Otherwise, right now, you’d have a lawyer someplace looking for business.”

On Saturday, Trump spent the day posting and re-posting links on his Truth Social account attacking DeSantis and boasting about his lead in various polls.

In one post Saturday, Trump published a link to an article trashing a Colby Hall story, entitled “Mediaite Still in Denial About 2020 Election.”

Trump fan Jeffrey Lord took issue with this passage:

There is no evidence that reasonably suggests that there was “large scale cheating & irregularities” in the 2020 election as Trump claims, which is best evidenced by the failed legal efforts put forth by Trump’s lawyers. He lost the election. Full stop. He is the loser of the 2020 election and every reasonable person accepts that to be true.

But minutes later, Trump posted a pair of Mediaite articles that were more to his liking.

One was entitled “Charlie Kirk Throws His ‘Friend’ Ron DeSantis Overboard: ‘He’s Had a Bad Month,’ Doesn’t Come Across As ‘Strong or Confident’“, and the other blared “Fox News Airs Brutal DeSantis Segment Showing Republicans Backing Trump: ‘Only One Member From Florida’ Has Endorsed the Governor.”

The posts garnered tens of extra pageviews for the website.

