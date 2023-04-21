Fox News Airs Brutal DeSantis Segment Showing Republicans Backing Trump: ‘Only One Member From Florida’ Has Endorsed the Governor

Fox News ran a tough segment for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis during Friday’s edition of Your World, showing Donald Trump racking up endorsements while leading handily in the polls. One Florida congressman joined the program to add his name to the list of lawmakers in DeSantis’s home state who are endorsing Trump.

DeSantis is widely expected to declare his candidacy for the 2024 Republican nomination for president, which would put him on a collision course with the former president. Many GOP insiders view the governor as a potential savior who stands a better chance of defeating President Joe Biden or whoever else might be the Democratic nominee.

But as a report by Fox News correspondent Chad Pergram showed, Republican primary voters and members of Congress appear quite inclined to support Trump as the nominee.

“Ron Desantis once led former President Trump, but now Trump is thumping a prospective field of 12 GOP contenders,” he said. “A Wall Street Journal poll of 600 likely GOP primary voters shows the former president at 48%. Desantis, 24%.”

He explained Trump has so far notched endorsements from 59 members of the House and Senate, 10 of whom are from Florida.

“Only one member from Florida supported DeSantis,” he said.

Pergram concluded his report and Cavuto welcomed Rep. Carlos Gimenez (R-FL). He asked the Florida congressman who he is endorsing.

“Well, I’m announcing that I’ll be supporting President Donald J. Trump for president in 2024,” he replied. “I think he gives us the best chance of winning. He had a solid track record as president.”

“Now, did you let both candidates know that that was your preference?” Cavuto asked.

“Yes I did, before I announced today,” he answered. “Obviously, the president knows, but also Governor Desantis knows exactly who I was going to support.”

Cavuto asked how DeSantis reacted.

“Well, I think the governor understands,” Giminez said.

Watch above via Fox News.

