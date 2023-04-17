Trump Calls On Fox News to ‘FINALLY ADMIT’ False Claims of a Stolen 2020 Election in 2:30AM Social Media Post

Former President Donald Trump called on Fox News to “admit” the 2020 election was effectively stolen from him and that doing so “would be a good thing for them & for America.”

There is no evidence that reasonably suggests that there was “large scale cheating & irregularities” in the 2020 election as Trump claims, which is best evidenced by the failed legal efforts put forth by Trump’s lawyers. He lost the election. Full stop. He is the loser of the 2020 election and every reasonable person accepts that to be true.

Trump posted at 2:39 AM on Truth Social:

IF FOX WOULD FINALLY ADMIT THAT THERE WAS LARGE SCALE CHEATING & IRREGULARITIES IN THE 2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION, WHICH WOULD BE A GOOD THING FOR THEM, & FOR AMERICA, THE CASE AGAINST THEM, WHICH SHOULD NOT HAVE EXISTED AT ALL, WOULD BE GREATLY WEAKENED. BACK UP THOSE PATRIOTS AT FOX INSTEAD OF THROWING THEM UNDER THE BUS – & THEY ARE RIGHT! THERE IS SOOO MUCH PROOF, LIKE MASS BALLOT STUFFING CAUGHT ON GOVERNMENT CAMERAS, FBI COLLUDING WITH TWITTER & FACEBOOK, STATE LEGISLATURES NOT USED, etc.

“THERE IS SOOO MUCH PROOF” is factually wrong, which makes his call for Fox to report news that doesn’t exist — or “fake news” somewhat ironic given his common rant calling any negative report as “fake news.”

Trump’s comments come on what was scheduled to be the first day of the defamation trial against Fox News brought forth by Dominion Voting Systems, though the start was delayed one day. Reports of potential settlement discussions have surfaced but have not been confirmed.

